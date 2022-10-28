If there is a day to get outside this weekend, it’s Saturday. I would do it for the morning through the early afternoon. After that, all bets are off for a dry forecast. A storm system brings rain more likely late Saturday into Sunday across the Tennessee Valley. This time it’s just rain and strong storms aren’t in the forecast.

Rain Late Saturday

College Football

The big game is the Magic City Classic in Birmingham. I think the chances of rain are small for Alabama A&M and Alabama State Saturday. The risk of showers is a little higher for the ride home. Limited chances of rain for an early kick at Auburn and Tennessee should be dry for a later kickoff in Knoxville versus Kentucky.

Sunday looks to be a soaker basically all day. Expect steady rain the morning with more scattered showers for the afternoon. Some of that rain continues into Halloween. We’ll button up that trick-or-treating forecast as we get closer to Monday evening.

Expect a soggy Sunday!

Here is a futurecast for Sunday afternoon into Monday

After Halloween, we are looking good to start November. We’ll set our clocks back next weekend!