High pressure has been in control of the region for the start of the week leading to quiet weather and plenty of sunshine! This system will continue to push off towards the east, keeping the clouds and rain at bay for one more day!

An area of low pressure that will develop along the Gulf Coast will begin to track northward Wednesday night leading to the return of rain chances Thursday. A strong southerly wind ahead of this system will help surge warm air and moisture into the region, supporting the development of this activity.

Due to the placement and track of the system, showers, and embedded storms will track southeast to northwest across the area; similar to a tropical system. After a first batch of rain Thursday, with localized downpours, there could be a brief break in precipitation before more scattered showers develop Friday through Sunday.

At this vantage point, rain totals look to remain on the light side across the Tennessee Valley. Most across the area will receive up to half an inch of rainfall through Sunday. Localized higher amounts are expected if storms develop Thursday and this upcoming weekend.

