Rain And Thunderstorms Return Early Next Week

The mainly dry weather will stick with us through the end of the week. We might be able to squeeze out a shower Friday or Saturday, but most of us end up staying dry until we get into next week.

A strong upper-level low, and subsequent surface low and cold front will bring multiple rounds of storms, some of which will likely be severe, to parts of the Plains, Ozarks, and Northern Louisiana and perhaps even the Mississippi Delta.

Right now, we don’t foresee the ingredients for severe weather being anywhere near as potent here as they will be to our west, but we’ll have to keep an eye on things as they develop Sunday night into Monday as that cold front moves in. While we aren’t forecasting severe weather right now, a few small changes to what we expect could lead to stronger storms. If we see anything that changes our severe weather risk, we’ll pass it along.

