It has been a very dry October across our area, but there is some rain relief in sight. Our next cold front will be arriving by the middle of the upcoming week. This system is expected to arrive and move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This next front looks to bring some storms, especially across the Shoals. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting an area over Northern Mississippi for a chance for severe storms with this system on Tuesday.

As of now, it appears that storms may be strong over Northwest Alabama, with gusty winds being the primary threat. Showers and storms will move across the rest of our area, producing winds up to 40 mph.

There are some details that still have to be worked out in this forecast. These details will become more clear in the days to come. Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest updates.