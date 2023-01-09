It will be a quiet start to the week here in the Tennessee Valley before active weather makes a quick return! The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring the return of rain and storms to the Tennessee Valley.

At this vantage point, the front is forecast to track into northwest portions of Alabama early Thursday morning. This line will then move eastward through late morning into early afternoon. The best chance for storm development will be in areas east of I-65. With how fast this system is forecast to move, it will be out of the region by the evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of Alabama and Georgia for the risk of strong to severe storms associated with this frontal passage. For us, in the Tennessee Valley, the main areas to watch for the threat of strong storms will be the northeast portions of the area.

The main impacts any storms develop will pose will be frequent lightning, damaging winds, and even locally heavy rainfall. Within the heaviest bands, locations could receive a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

We are still days out from this system impact our region will be monitoring the latest model trends closely. The most important item will be the timing, as the progression of the system continues to speed up. We also need to monitor how fast the dry air filters in. If there is enough moisture to linger around, some snow flurries may be possible up on the mountains in the far northeast parts of Alabama.

This is the Monday evening update so make sure you continue to check back for the latest updates from the Weather Authority.

Gusty Winds Outside Of Storms

With a strong low-level jet and a tight pressure gradient associated with this cold front, winds will be strong out side of any storms. Sustained winds Wednesday night through Friday will be between 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 35 mph, with isolated gusts of 40 mph possible.

With gusts this strong sporadic poweroutages will be possible and weak trees and tree limbs could come down. There is a chance a Wind Advisory will be issued for the area for stick with the Weather Authority for the very latest!