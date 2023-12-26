The Weather Authority team is tracking the chance of rain and snow Thursday night into Friday. Model data continues to show a cold-core low-pressure system making its way closer to the Tennessee Valley. With cold air moving in and cold air aloft in the atmosphere, conditions will be favorable for snow as the low pressure moves in.

There are still some details we need to iron out to determine the amount of snow, if any. Some of the things we analyze are how much moisture there will be once the air turns cold, how cold will the ground get and will the rate of snow exceed the rating of cooling of the ground.

As of Tuesday evening, forecast models are showing anywhere from a trace to one inch of snow may fall across the Tennessee Valley. The highest amounts look to fall across the high terrain of Jackson County. Most of this would accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. The air temperatures look to fall very close to freezing Friday morning, but the ground temperature looks to stay above freezing as the snow is falling. This would keep snow melting as it falls unless the rate of snowfall is so much that it overcomes the warm ground temperatures. Again, these are things the team will continue to analyze as we get closer.

Right now, snow is looking likely with some of the greatest impacts across the higher terrain. We will continue to keep you updated on any changes.