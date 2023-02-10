Our next system arrives this weekend bringing some rainfall and the potential for some snow to mix in. It will start off with a cool rain Saturday afternoon, which will linger into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday night.

Snow may start to mix in across north-central and northeast Alabama early Sunday morning as temperatures cool. As of Friday afternoon, the best chance of wet snow will be in the areas in blue on the map below.

This is a tricky forecast as it will depend on the track of the low and how much moisture is still around by the time the cold air wraps in. There’s the potential for some areas to see a dusting, mainly on elevated surfaces. There’s the potential that parts of Franklin County in Tennessee and the higher terrain in Jackson County in Alabama see 0.50 inches or higher. Warm air could also win out, causing most areas to see just rain. Keep checking back with the Weather Authority as we watch this system this weekend.

Right now, temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing Sunday morning and climb to the low 50s in the afternoon, so no major travel impacts are forecast. However, where snow does come down, if it is straight snow and the snow rate can overcome the warm ground, we may see some brief impacts. The precipitation is forecast to be out of our area Sunday mid-afternoon. Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest updates on this weekend system.