Quieter Weather Pattern Ahead – Little To No Rain – Mild Temperatures

We only had 0.04″ at Huntsville International Airport Veterans Day. Don’t expect much precipitation over the next week. This will be one of driest November’s on record when it’s all over. The record is 0.49″ in 1924. We typically see 4.94″ in a typical month. It’s 2020 and yet another anomaly heads our way. Only an isolated shower Sunday is expected. Other than that, it’s will be a dry next seven days.



Less Than 0.10″ In the Next 7 Days

Get ready for a cool night for high school football Friday night. It will be the second round of the playoffs and we have some great games ahead. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the middle 50s with upper 40s in the second half. We’ll have the highlights on News 19 at 10pm Friday night.

Master Forecast Looks Good Friday Through Sunday

Once Tropical Storm Eta exits, the forecast looks sunny and pleasant in Augusta. You can watch The Masters on News 19 Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures Up & Down Over the Next Week

The average high is 66° for mid-November. We’ll be a little above that through Sunday. Cooler air moves in next week with the potential of scattered frost. After that, it warms back up again. Readings will be above normal again as we move closer to Thanksgiving.

Iota Likely To Form

The tropics remain active as Eta moves through Florida. We will have Iota soon. This system will likely stay south of the Gulf of Mexico in the short-term. The path will be similar to Eta in the beginning stages as it moves toward Central America. This will be the 30th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

