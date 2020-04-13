Quieter & Cooler Pattern Ahead

Limited Rain Chances This Week – Below Average Temperatures

We get a break from severe weather this week. The National Weather Service will confirm how many tornadoes we had across the state and our viewing audience later on today. The main one was in Marshall County around Boaz. Rain chances are slim in the coming days with the next best chance of rain coming by next weekend.

Rain totals topped 5″ in some spots Easter Sunday. Huntsville International Airport received 3.02″. Our total is 3.58″ for the month and adds to our surplus of over 15″ for 2020.





Temperatures will be below average this week. Highs only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s through Wednesday with multiple nights with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.