After a round of heavy rain Thursday night, our weather pattern quiets down again. Look for a chilly Friday afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills will be at or below freezing all day!

High pressure takes over this weekend. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a colder start both mornings, but overall the forecast will be a quiet one. Enjoy, just have some extra cold-weather gear just in case!

Ben Smith