Quiet Week Ahead – Mild Start To December

I hope everyone had a pleasant Thanksgiving weekend. The forecast looks good this week. Look for a milder forecast! Some locations could reach 70 degrees by Thursday or Friday!

Rain chances are slim. After a rainy Thanksgiving, our drier stretch continues. We have limited chances for rain in the coming days. Perhaps a few widely scattered showers by next weekend. That would be about it.

Here is an early look at the forecast for the SEC Championship in Atlanta. You can watch the game on News 19 Saturday at 3pm. It will be a warm December day in Atlanta. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 at kickoff with readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s after the game.

Ben Smith