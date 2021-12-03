Quiet Weather For SEC Championship Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black attorney who represented Alabama in Congress for four terms and ran for governor can’t pursue a racial discrimination claim against the nonprofit legal organization he once headed, a federal appeals court ruled.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a decision Thursday, refused to reinstate Artur Davis’ lawsuit against Legal Services Alabama, which has eight offices statewide and provides legal assistance to the needy in civil matters.