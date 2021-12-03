Quiet Weather For SEC Championship Saturday

Alabama looks to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff Saturday afternoon as they take on undefeated Georgia for the SEC Championship. The weather in Atlanta for the game looks great! The roof of Mercedez-Benz stadium may be open with no rain in the forecast and temperatures falling from the low 70s at kickoff into the 60s through the game. For those commuting from North Alabama to Atlanta for the game, a few sprinkles will be possible in Alabama, but things look dry and mild in Georgia!
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
