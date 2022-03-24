Mother Nature can’t make up her mind! Warm, cold, rain, and snow. We are now in the ‘cooler pattern’ through Sunday. A big trough in the upper atmosphere will keep temperatures below average through the weekend. The average highs should be in the upper 60s for late March. Highs through Sunday only reach the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Cooler Forecast Across the Tennessee Valley

No Rain For Now

We have a quiet weather pattern over the next seven days. We’ll take this every time during our severe weather season. No rain is in the forecast through Wednesday of next week.

After that, things get active again with a greater chance of rain Thursday and Friday of next week. We’ll see about severe weather by then. It’s a little too early to tell for now. Enjoy the sunshine, but have the jackets!

Rainfall Outlook: March 30 to April 3.