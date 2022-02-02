It is Groundhog Day once again and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter! The first recognized Groundhog Day was back in 1886 but the first official record was in 1887 when Phil saw his shadow! Legend says, that if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter but if he doesn’t, it will be an early start to spring! In the 136 years of record-keeping, he has seen his shadow 106 times and hasn’t seen his shadow 20 times. There are 10 instances when there was no record.

Groundhog Day in Huntsville isn’t going to be the best with rain in the forecast. A weather system will bring showers to our area. Expect pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be mild for this time of year and near 60 degrees.

Statistics for Groundhog Day in Huntsville

Statistics for Groundhog Day in Muscle Shoals

Temperatures for this Groundhog Day will be mild but it won’t be the warmest we’ve seen! Back in 2016, we saw the warmest high temperature on record here in Huntsville on February 2nd when the high was 77 degrees. For Muscle Shoals, the warmest Groundhog Day was in 1989 when the high reaches 75 degrees.

The wettest on record occurred in 1932 for Huntsville when 1.84 inches fell. This year we have the chance of rain in the forecast. Although rainfall will be light the majority of the time, we will see the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. I don’t believe we will pass the record though we could see rainfall totals near an inch.

Past Five Years

Past 5 Groundhog Days in Huntsville

From 2000 to 2021, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow 16 times and didn’t see his shadow six times. Taking a look at the past five years here in Huntsville, the high temperatures for the day ranged from the 30s to 70 degrees. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow three times, in 2017, 2018, and 2021.