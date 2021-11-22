Pretty Good Travel Weather For Thanksgiving

Outside of a few showers Thanksgiving Day, travel weather looks good this week across Alabama.

As we approach the peak travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday, mother nature looks to mostly cooperate bringing nice weather on some of the peak travel days before and after Thanksgiving.

Wednesday

Wednesday looks dry across the state of Alabama, with a few clouds moving in through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures start out in the low to mid-30s across most of Alabama in the morning, climbing into the upper 50s across the state in the afternoon.

Thursday

An approaching cold front brings rain to the northern half of Alabama in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures start out in the 30s in the northern 3rd of the state in the morning, with most of the rest of the state in the 40s in the morning, warming up to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon before the cold front and rain moves in.

Friday

Pre-dawn showers in South Alabama fizzle away by sunrise, and things dry out for travelers in Alabama on Friday. Morning temperatures will range from below freezing in the Tennessee Valley, 40s in Central Alabama, and 50s near the coast. A chilly but dry afternoon sees temperatures across the state top out in the 40s and 50s.

Weekend

Dry and mostly sunny weather continues into the weekend across Alabama, with temperatures starting out in the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday morning, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the 50s Saturday, and 50s and 60s Sunday.

Get a more detailed forecast for North Alabama and Southern-Middle Tennessee as we approach Thanksgiving in our forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

