More deaths occur due to flooding each year, than any other thunderstorm related hazard. That is why it is crucial to understand your risk and plan ahead for the threat of flooding.

When it comes to flooding there are two types, flooding and flash flooding. Flash flooding happens quickly and is usually the result of heavy rainfall. Flooding is a slower rising in water, mostly along river areas.

Quickly rising water can be a mighty force. Just six inches of water can stall a vehicle, and six inches of flowing water can knock a person off their feet. At one foot of water, vehicles can float, and two feet of water can carry away most vehicles.

Flood waters may also be harboring unseen dangers. Storm or flood debris may be floating in the water, and the road underneath may be completely washed away or damaged. So, if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown.

Flooding threats can also occur at home. To prepare your home before a flood you should know your risk. Find out if you live in a floodplain, and check to ensure your insurance includes flood coverage. You can also help reduce flooding issues by making sure storm drains around your home are clear of any debris.

If you are in a flood-prone area during a flooding event, you should leave and move to higher ground. If you are told to evacuate, you should leave your home and follow the directions of local officials. If water begins to rise, seek higher ground and avoid flood waters at all costs.

Pay attention to alerts issued for your area and be ready to act. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding and you should be prepared to take action. A flash flood warning means that flash flooding is occurring and you should take action.

Remember to seek higher ground when water begins to rise, avoid flood waters, and turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roadways.