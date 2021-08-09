Potential Tropical Storm 6 Forms; Likely Becomes Tropical Storm Fred

The National Hurricane Center has designated Potential Tropical Storm 6 this afternoon as a tropical wave gets more organized just east of the Lesser Antilles.

The Potential Tropical Cyclone designation is used in part to get advance warning to those in the immediate path of the storm that a tropical storm is likely to form.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued by the government of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque eastward along the southern coast of the island, and the entire northern coast to the Haiti border.



Tropical Storm Watches are also in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The path of Potential Tropical Storm 6 will take it over the Lesser Antilles, near Puerto Rico, and over Hispaniola and Cuba, ultimately approaching South Florida by the end of this week.

At this point, it’s too early to know if this will have any impacts on Alabama or the Alabama coastline, but it will be something we will monitor closely over the next several days.