Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Southeast coast and is forecast to move north as a closed low-pressure system toward North Carolina into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center shows PTC has winds of 35 mph and is moving north at eight mph with a tropical formation potential of 60 percent within the next 48 hours.

Dangerous storm surge of up to five feet is forecast for coastal regions of North Carolina with one to three feet in the Upper Chesapeake Bay. Tropical storm-force winds are expected in coastal North Carolina on Friday.

Tropical Storm Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for much of eastern North Carolina through Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected across parts of that state and southeast Virginia with isolated higher amounts of seven inches. Tornadoes will also be a threat in outer bands Friday into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center has the system lifting north through North Carolina and Virginia. Looking at data, models show a potential landfall between Bald Head Island and Morehead City, North Carolina. Model data also shows pressure could be between 980 and 995 mb at landfall, which is expected Saturday morning.