We will soon have the first named storm of the hurricane season, for the Atlantic Basin. Potential Tropical Cycle One has formed off the Yucatan Peninsula with maximum winds being 35 mph. This organized area of storms is forecasted to strengthen to tropical storm strength by Friday afternoon.

Model data are all in agreement that the tropical system will track towards the northeast. This track would mean landfall along the Florida west coast. This system is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall leading to a considerable flooding threat for Florida.

The first name on the Atlantic Basin list this year is Alex. The Hurricane Season began on June 1st and will continue through November 30th.