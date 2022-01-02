Potential for wintry precipitation Sunday evening and night

It is certainly an active start to 2022 for us! We go from record warmth and storms yesterday to cold temperatures and snow showers tonight! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the area at 6 pm this evening and continues until 3 am Monday morning.

Behind that frontal system that lead to the severe weather threat yesterday, our winds will shift out of the north/northwest. This strong wind flow will usher colder air into the region Sunday; highs start in the 50s before gradually falling into the upper 30s by the evening. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures are forecasted to fall back into the 20s. With the strong winds and gusts over 20 mph, possible wind chill values could be near the upper teens in isolated locations for the early morning commute. Make sure you bundle up when heading out the door.

Timing of wintry precipitation

After a dry and cloudy start to the day, light rain showers will begin to move in by the early afternoon. Shower activity will first be in the form of chilly rain before the colder air is filtered into the atmosphere. When this occurs, we will begin to see a transition from rain showers to a rain/snow mix to finally light snow showers. This will first occur in western portions of the region by late afternoon-early evening then we will see this transition in eastern portions of the area by this evening.

With the ground temperatures still on the mild side snow will not stick, at first anyway. Although this is the case, if we see a band of steady light to moderate snowfall move through the region light snow accumulation could occur. Snowfall accumulation, on average looks to remain light, a trace to an inch will be possible. In higher elevations, especially in Southern Middle Tennessee and Sand Mountain area could experience localized amounts closer to 2 inches.

Looking towards Monday morning’s commute, we could see some isolated slick spots of the roadways. The most prone locations this could occur would be over bridges and overpasses. Allow yourself plenty of time for your morning commute as it could be longer than usual.