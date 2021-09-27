Potential for tropical development in eastern Atlantic

The tropics are showing no signs of slowing down as we end off September. Sam still remains a major category 3 hurricane as of 10 am Monday morning. It is continuing to move towards the northwest at 8 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Luckily, this system will remain a ‘fish storm’ and only impact the Atlantic Ocean and then potentially Bermuda by late week.

On top of monitoring Hurricane Sam, the National Weather Service is keeping its eyes on three areas in the Atlantic. The two areas that have the highest potential of developing the next 5 days are located off the west coast of Africa.

Here is a look at the latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurrican Center:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam, located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

An elongated area of low-pressure associated with the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system have changed little in organization since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are marginally conductive for some further development, and Peter could briefly become a tropical depression again during the next day or two while it northeastward at 10 mph. By midweek, environment conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further developemnt. Formation chance through 48 hours: medium (50%)

Formation chance through 5 days: medium (50%) Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a broad area of low-pressure localted several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecasted to conductive for further developemnt of this disturbance, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while it moves west-northwestard at 5-10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours: medium (40%)

Formation chance through 5 days: hihg (80%) A tropical wave is moving offshore the west coast of Africa and into the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to be conductive for gradualy development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10-15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance thorugh 48 hours: medium (40%)

Formation chance through 5 days: high (80%)

Forecaster Hagen/Pasch