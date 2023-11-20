A strong storm system moving through the region will bring the threat of widespread rainfall, isolated storms, and strong winds to the Tennessee Valley.

One of the main threats we will see tonight will be strong gradient winds. For this reason, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Advisory through 6 am Tuesday morning.

Weather Authority monitoring rain & storm threat late Monday

The advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

A strong south-southeast wind will be sustained from 25-30 mph, especially after midnight. Along with the strong sustained winds, gusts are forecast to be upwards of 50 mph, with the highest gusts forecast to occur in the highest terrain.

With winds this strong it is important to secure any loose items and decorations outdoors. With winds this potent forecast to move through the area, isolated power outages will be possible along with down tree limbs.

