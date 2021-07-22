Possible Tropical Development Along the Eastern Seaboard

There is a disturbance over central Alabama that could work it’s way into the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center only gives it a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

Here is the latest update:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: A broad trough of low pressure associated with a dissipated frontal system over Alabama and Georgia is forecast to move off of the southeastern United States coastline on Friday. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week while the system meanders offshore the coasts of Georgia and eastern Florida. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Here is the updated names list. Fred is next.