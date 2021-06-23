Pleasant Weather This Evening For Stargazers

The dry air sticks around overnight, making nice weather for stargazers. Temperatures dip into the 60s, and with dewpoints staying in the 50s, it will be quite comfortable again!

Moonrise is at 4:47 this afternoon, and moonset occurs just before 3 am tomorrow morning.

I’ve written before about my feelings regarding the “super”moon and all the special names these moons get. If you enjoy looking at the slightly larger than normal full moon though, we’ve got information on what has been deemed the “strawberry moon” below.

‘Strawberry Moon’: How to watch the last supermoon of 2021 More on the “Strawberry Super Moon”

