Pleasant For Now – Moisture Returns Later This Week

I hope everyone has a safe Labor Day! The weather looks good with a slow increase in our temperature and humidity. By the way, we started Sunday morning at 57° at Huntsville International. Look for a warm and dry Labor Day! No rain in the forecast today.

No rain for now and we could use some. September is a dry month and we are starting off that way. It’s rained one day and that was on Tuesday, September 1. The ‘grand total’ was 0.05″.





Our weather pattern changes some later this week with an increase in the moisture. Rain chances are up some, but not off the chart. Expect scattered showers and storms for some with highs in the middle 80s. Rain totals will be uneven and we aren’t expecting severe weather for heavy rain this time.



Late Week Moisture Increase (Red & Orange)

