It is going to be a pleasant, fall-like week for the Tennesse Valley! A northerly wind flow will continue to filter in cool and dry air into the region! High temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s to near 80 degrees through the late week before cooling down by the weekend. The average high for Huntsville is 81 degrees.

When it comes to the overnight temperatures, we will stay slightly cooler than average for this time of year. Here in the Huntsville area, the average high is 57 degrees! We look to stay in the upper 40s to low 50s during this seven-day period. If you have to leave early in the am you will certainly want to have the jacket handy!

The latest drought monitor, from last Thursday, shows parts of the Tennessee Valley are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. With an area of high pressure centered north of the region, the clockwise rotation around it will keep our wind directions primarily out of the north. This will allow for dry air to filter into the region. Rain chances will not exist for us here in the Tennessee Valley for possibly two weeks! With the extended period of dry weather, I would not be surprised if the dry conditions expanded across the area.

Look At The Month Of October

September ended nicely for us here in the Tennessee Valley! The entire area saw near-average rainfall, even though the month ended on the drier side! The average temperature, combining the high and low temperatures, ranged from the low to mid-80s. The rainfall for the month was near average even though we ended the month on a dry note! Heading into the month of October temperatures will continue to cool off nicely. The average temperature across the area ranges from around 61 degrees to 64 degrees.