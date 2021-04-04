Pleasant Easter Afternoon; Getting Warmer By Mid-Week

Easter Sunday is starting out on the chilly side. While it’s not quite as cold as yesterday morning, it’s still quite chilly to start the day, but we warm up even more this afternoon than we did Saturday. Another dry and sunny day will let temperatures climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

The dry weather lasts for the next few days as high pressure sits across the Southeast. As the surface high moves east of us, winds become more southerly, bringing warmer weather by mid-week.

We make it into the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Some spots might make a run at 80°. This high pressure slides east into the second half of the week as a cold front approaches from the west. This brings some showers and storms starting Wednesday evening and continues into the end of the week.

Your best chance of seeing showers and storms comes Wednesday night into Thursday, but the cold front may get “hung up” to our northwest, keeping the chance for some hit or miss showers in the forecast into the end of the week.

