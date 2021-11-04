Playoff High School Football Forecast

As we enter playoff football, the weather definitely feels like playoff football weather. James Clemens takes on Oak Mountain for the first playoff game in the Tennessee Valley this year. Temperatures will be in the 40s for that game. Friday’s forecast looks almost as cool for the rest of the games across North Alabama. Thankfully, rain won’t be an issue for any of the games in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
