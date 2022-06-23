For the first time since 2004, you will be able to view five planets aligned during the early morning hours through the end of June. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible before sunrise if you look towards the east-southeast horizon.

This unique event is when the planets all orbit the sun more or less in a single plane. Weather conditions Thursday and Friday night should cooperate with skies staying mostly to partly clear. Hopefully, you have the opportunity to see it because the next chance won’t be until the year 2040!