MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – News 19 received multiple reports of flooding throughout Marshall County and parts of southern Madison County. Viewers shared pictures of flooded roads, yards and cars.

Photo Credit: Fred Sutherland and Andrew Hudson near Haynes Road in Arab

Photo Credit: WHNT

Photo Credit: Leigh Hollaway at HWY69/Cullman Road

Photo Credit: Taylor Melvin Unden in Owens Cross Roads

If you have any photos of flooding or damage in your area, News 19 wants to see them. Send them to us at photo@whnt.com.