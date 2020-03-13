Pesky rain showers and cooler temperatures Friday, some sun possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers are moving through north Alabama and south Tennessee this morning, and they will continue to push through the region through the late morning hours.

Grab the jacket before you head out the door! Sunrise temperatures will start off in the mid-60s, but they will fall throughout the day into the mid-50s by 3pm.

Rain will be over through 5pm Friday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s through sunrise Saturday, but a mix of sun and clouds will allow a warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, rain returns Saturday evening and continues through Sunday morning. However, it will be a quick rain blitz, as the parent low responsible for the rain quickly moves out of the Tennessee Valley. In fact, we will enjoy a few hours of sunshine on Sunday!