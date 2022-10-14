It’s a big weekend for college football! Not only do Alabama and Tennessee play on News 19 at 2:30pm, but there is a big game at Toyota Field between UNA and Jacksonville State. Here is the line-up!

Auburn at Ole Miss: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS – 11am

Auburn takes on Ole Miss in an early kickoff in Oxford. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s at kickoff with lower to middle 80s in the second half.

Alabama at Tennessee: Neyland Stadium – Knoxville – WHNT News 19 – 2:30pm CT

It will be a beautiful on Rocky Top as Alabama travels to Knoxville to take on the Vols. Temperatures are kickoff will be in the middle 70s with upper 60s to lower 70s in the second half. You can watch the game on News 19.

UNA vs. Jacksonville State – Toyota Field – 6pm

They will be playing football this weekend at Toyota Field as the UNA Lions take on the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State. The weather looks good with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s at kickoff. Temperatures fall in the 60s through the second half.

Here is a look at the field from earlier this week. (Video taken on Tuesday morning, October 11)

Toyota Field transformed into a football stadium!

Futurecast shows a great Saturday across the southeast!