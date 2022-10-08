It is officially spooky season and what better way to get you in the mood than a full moon! The Hunter’s moon will be shining bright in the night sky Sunday and here in the Tennessee Valley conditions will be perfect for viewing.

The Hunter’s Moon, will rise at around 6:29 pm with the expected peak at 3:55 pm. This month’s moon got its name because it signaled the time to hunt in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Next month’s full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be visible on November 8. The final full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, occurs on December 7.

With plenty of dry air in place conditions to view the moon Sunday night will be picture perfect. There will be a bit of a chill in the air but the sky cover will be clear.