Pattern Supports Some Storms In The Southern U.S. Early Next Week

January is usually a month with fairly active weather across the Southern part of the country. We’ve seen some wintry weather this January, but so far, we haven’t seen a lot of severe weather. While January isn’t always an active severe weather month in the U.S., if we do see severe weather in the United States in January, it’s almost always in the Deep South.

Severe Weather Probabilities based on climatology around Jan. 29

Tornado Probabilities based on climatology around Jan. 29 SPC Severe Weather climatology for late January. Note the Deep South/Southeast have historically had the highest chances to see severe weather in January of anywhere in the U.S.

Source: Storm Prediction Center



These probability values were estimated from a 30-year period of severe weather reports from 1982-2011. The procedure to create the maps is as follows:

1. Reports for each day are put onto a grid 80 km x 80 km.

2. If one or more reports occur in a grid box, that box is assigned the value “1” for the day. If no reports occur, it’s a zero.

3. The raw frequency for each day at each grid location is found for the period (number of “1” values divided by number of years) to get a raw annual cycle.

4. The raw annual cycle at each point is smoothed in time, using a Gaussian filter with a standard deviation of 15 days.

5. The smoothed time series are then smoothed in space with a 2-D Gaussian filter (SD = 120 km in each direction).

Certainly that doesn’t mean it happens all the time. But it can happen, and does happen in January from time to time. In the Tennessee Valley, we see a tornado in just under 15% of all Januarys since 1950.



Percentage of years with a tornado in each month 1950-2019

Source: NWS Huntsville

So, when we see a signal in the mid range (7-10 days out) suggesting there could be some stormy weather, it’s something for us to keep an eye on. The CIPS Analogs are suggesting just that for the deep south as we head into the start of next week.

CIPS Analog Based Severe Weather Probabilities for a 24 hour period centered at 01/26/2021 at 00Z



Brier Score For Grid in NW AL = 0.57

(Scale between 0.0 and 1.0; lower means higher forecast confidence)



Area Under ROC Curve For Grid In NW AL = 0.62

(Scale between 0.0-1.0. A score near 1.0 suggests model is good at discerning between severe and non-severe events. A score near 0.5 means model has no skill discerning between severe and non-severe events)

The CIPS Analogs are lit up like a Christmas tree up waaayyy too long after Christmas. Towards the bullseye in Louisiana and Mississippi, the model has some level of forecast confidence in the pattern supporting severe weather, but further Northeast into North Alabama, confidence isn’t as high. Both the Brier Score and the ROC score (info on what those are below) suggest that, at least this far northeast, there’s still high uncertainty on if this pattern could support any severe weather at this point. Still, it’s worth noting at least that there is some signal for some storms, and perhaps strong or severe storms, across the deep south early next week.





Something else to keep in mind, these analogs are based on an ensemble model. Meaning if that model is wrong, the analogs aren’t gonna be super useful. We’ve seen some disagreement in the models regarding next week, but most are picking up on this system, although timing and intensity is significantly different between each model.

So, sometime early next week, we’d expect a round of rain and thunderstorms across North Alabama (probably Monday or Tuesday). As to whether this will pose a severe weather threat, it will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days, but at this point, there’s too much uncertainty in any severe weather threat.

