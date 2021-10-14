Pattern Shift Around the Corner! Rain, Then A Cooler Weekend Coming!

Wednesday was the tenth day with highs in the 80s in the Tennessee Valley for the month of October. Thursday and Friday will be eleven and twelve. After that, look for a cooler weekend forecast. For Thursday, we reach the lower to middle 80s again. It will be a fantastic afternoon for everyone!

Rain chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for a soggy ride home from work. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm along the cold front. Rain totals aren’t impressive though one storm can still drop a higher rain total for some.





For high school football, we won’t have any issues Thursday night, but Friday is up in the air. Wet fields are possible with an outside chance of a lightning delay. Be prepared just in case you get caught! Have Live Alert 19 downloaded to your phone to track rain and storms across the region.





This Weekend

Rain chances decrease in a hurry on Saturday. If we get anything at all, it will be early in the morning over eastern sections. Expect a cooler and dry weekend for the Tennessee Valley. It will be great for outdoor activities. Make sure you have a jacket or sweater. It will be cool around here on Saturday evening.

Here is a look at some events for the weekend. No issues for the River Clay Arts Festival in Decatur!

College Football:

No problems for college football Saturday. Every stadium will be mostly sunny to mostly clear through the evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Auburn and Arkansas are on News 19 at 11am Saturday. Tennessee hosts Ole Miss. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s in Knoxville under a clear sky. Here is a look at Alabama, Auburn, Alabama A&M, and UNA’s forecasts: