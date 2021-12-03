Pattern Shift Ahead: Wetter Forecast – Get Ready For Rain & Lots Of It

I hope everyone enjoys highs in the 70s and record temperatures again Friday. The pattern is about to change! December is typically the wettest month of the year averaging 5.87″. Believe it or not, we get most of that in the next seven days.





Expect isolated showers Saturday with a greater chance of rain Sunday. We could see heavy rain and possible storms Monday. Look for more unsettled weather by the middle of next week. Multiple systems bring upwards of four inches of rain to the Tennessee Valley through next week.

Here is the 6-10 day rainfall outlook. We are above average through the period.

Historically December Is the Wettest

December is a month of transition. It’s the wettest month of the year with 5.87″. That should continue into 2022 with plenty of rain. We’ve had significant flooding in recent years. Many remember the flooding event the Tennessee Valley had around Christmas in 2015. We’ve also had flooding in February 2019. 2020 wasn’t an easy year either. I recall Alabama Highway 101 north of Town Creek flooding multiple years. We will see what happens this go around.

December is the wettest of all

