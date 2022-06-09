I think many are tired of flooding and severe storms. Those days are numbered as we shift to a drier and hotter pattern next week. The seven day rain potential is a much lower total! Our greatest chance of rain is Friday and even that is no ‘homerun’ compared to what we’ve seen lately. Don’t expect much precipitation!

Less than 1/2″ expected through next week!

We’ve haven’t seen a true heatwave this spring yet. Historically we can see middle 90s if not upper 90s this time of year. It’s only been in the 90s eight times with the highest temperature of 93° on June 1. That is about to change!

Next week highs reach the lower to middle 90s Monday through Wednesday. It will be the hottest stretch of 2022. Get ready to sweat it out!

Steamy Next Week

Beyond that, the high heat continues. The long range forecast calls for well above normal through the middle of June. Remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water when spending time outside. Summer officially arrives June 21 at 4:14am.