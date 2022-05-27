It seems like it won’t stop raining! In a way, it’s correct. We’ve had measurable rain five days in a row with a grand total of 3.47″ at Huntsville International Airport. Compare that with the previous fifteen days, and it’s an embarrassing 0.05″. With school out and the holiday weekend, I think most welcome the warmer temperatures and sunshine.





This is what it looks like on the May calendar. We transition back to “X”‘s and lots of them in the coming days. We’ll start the month of June on the dry side.

Rain totals over the next seven days won’t be much. Leftover showers are possible Friday with just a few isolated showers heading into June. The main story will be hot and dry air ending the month of May. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast:

Meteorologist Ben Smith