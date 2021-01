The snow is wrapping up, but as temperatures drop back below freezing overnight, any residual moisture could re-freeze and lead to some black ice overnight into tomorrow morning.

While we don’t necessarily expect widespread road issues, you should take extra caution on the roads tonight and tomorrow. Tuning in to News 19 tomorrow morning before you head out the door to catch where traffic issues are set up tomorrow morning would be a good idea.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook