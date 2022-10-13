Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!

Out of the 9 years when La Niña conditions were present, six of those seasons recorded below-average rainfall. While most of the season’s snowfall was below average, there were some anomalies. These include the 2010-2011, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022 Winter seasons. During the three seasons listed, there was above-average snowfall. When it comes to temperatures the average temperatures were split down the middle.

What Is The Difference Between La Niña & El Niño?

When looking at data here in Huntsville, the majority of the seasons listed recorded below-average temperatures for the Winter Season. Average temperatures include both the highs and lows, the normal for Huntsville is 45 degrees. When it came to rainfall, totals for the season were below average in six of the nine seasons.

One interesting fact was the snowfall totals during the 2010 Winter Season was well above average with snow totals over a foot in Huntsville. When looking at the previous two seasons, snowfall was also above average with totals between 3.2-3.6 inches. With La Niña conditions expected to continue this upcoming Winter, it would make it the 3rd consecutive year.