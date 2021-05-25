Partial Lunar Eclipse Early Wednesday Morning

For the sky gazers and star watchers out there, we’ve got a partial lunar eclipse to enjoy if you’re willing to wake up early enough Wednesday morning.

About 3/4 of the moon will darken in this eclipse. We don’t get a total lunar eclipse this year (we have to wait until 2022 for one of those), but the partial lunar eclipse we get Nov. 19 of this year will be more impressive, where we miss totality by a matter of a couple of percentage points.

The weather should cooperate for those looking to wake up early to catch this celestial event. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s as the eclipse begins, and clouds will be sparse to non-existent. If you want to catch it. be sure to wake up early. The eclipse begins at 4:44 am and the moon sets at 5:40 am. Note that as the moon sets, it may totally disappear from view as it will be quite dim. Our maximum eclipse will occur just before moonset at around 5:38 am.

Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out this has been referred to by some as the “Super Flower Blood Moon”. It is technically a “super”moon. I’ve written about how I feel about that term, and the other click-bait terms tacked onto stories about the moon before. I’m not a fan. The thing to look for will be the eclipse. The other stuff doesn’t really mean much.

