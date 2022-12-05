Multiple rounds of rain are forecasted to move through the Tennesee Valley over the next several days. The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall over the next couple of days has resulted in flooding concerns, especially on local rivers and streams.

The Paint Rock River near Woodville is forecasted to crest at 16 feet Wednesday morning. That is one foot above flood stage. A flood warning has been issued for the Paint Rock River from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

The river is expected to crest above flood stage on Wednesday morning. Then, the river is forecasted to fall below flood stage on Thursday morning.

At 15 feet, the river will mostly flood bottomland near the river including farmland and pastureland. If you encounter flooding, remember to turn around, don’t drown.