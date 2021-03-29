Over 90 Beach Rescues Over The Weekend

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rip currents and heavy surf led to over 90 water rescues in Pensacola Beach over the weekend.

This is the reason you’ve seen us talking about this a good bit in the leadup to spring break. It’s dangerous, and it’s a pretty big deal.

These rip currents kill more people on our beaches than hurricanes, tornadoes, flash flooding, and lightning combined.

While the rip current risk won’t be as high this week, the threat is still elevated.

You can check the forecast for the Alabama Gulf Coast and check the daily rip current forecast as well as learn about beach safety on our website. Just click the weather drop-down menu and select Gulf Coast Forecast, or just visit the link here.

Gulf Coast Forecast

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett
Follow me on Twitter and Facebook

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo