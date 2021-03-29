Over 90 Beach Rescues Over The Weekend

Rip currents and heavy surf led to over 90 water rescues in Pensacola Beach over the weekend.

93 people. 93 times where, if things had gone differently, a family could be mourning a death. All that in 2 days. Please, please don’t become a statistic. People die from this every year. And it’s usually tourists, and it’s usually in nice weather. https://t.co/X8Frosctn8 https://t.co/xj51RVYhR9 — Alex Puckett (@Puckettwx) March 29, 2021

This is the reason you’ve seen us talking about this a good bit in the leadup to spring break. It’s dangerous, and it’s a pretty big deal.

These rip currents kill more people on our beaches than hurricanes, tornadoes, flash flooding, and lightning combined .

While the rip current risk won’t be as high this week, the threat is still elevated.

You can check the forecast for the Alabama Gulf Coast and check the daily rip current forecast as well as learn about beach safety on our website. Just click the weather drop-down menu and select Gulf Coast Forecast, or just visit the link here.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

