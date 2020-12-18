Outlook For Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Before I do posts like this, I almost want to put an entire section with that ‘fine print’ at the bottom. You know those documents were you have to read the entire thing and then sign it when you are done? Yes, one of those! Check back for updates as we are officially one week from Christmas Day!

Christmas Eve – 9pm – Returns for NE Alabama & Tennessee

This is the American GFS showing light snow/flurries for the Tennessee Valley Christmas Eve along with cold temperatures. We will likely be in the 20s with lows in the teens Christmas morning! Snow or no snow it’s going to be COLD!



Teens Christmas Morning with 20s & 30s Christmas Day

Look how cold it will be across the eastern United States on Christmas. We have some wiggle room on these temperatures in the coming days. Some get us down to 14° with Christmas morning. No matter what, it’s going to be frigid for the Tennessee Valley by the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates getting closer to Christmas!

