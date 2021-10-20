Orionid Meteor Shower & Hunter’s Moon

If you look to the skies tonight you may get a glimpse of both the Hunter’s Moon and the Orionid Meteor Shower. Cloud cover is going to make it difficult though, as it builds ahead of an approaching cold front. The moonrise this evening, here in the Tennessee Valley, will be around 6:23 pm.

The Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon since the Autumnal Equinox. It is also known as the Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon, and the Sanguine or Blood Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt. Since the harvesters have reaped the fields, hunters can easily see the animals that have come out to glean (and the foxes that have come out to prey on them).

Another astronomical event that is occurring is the Orniod Meteor Shower. The meteor shower began on October 2nd and will continue through November 7th. The meteor shower is expected to peak early Thursday morning, but the cloud cover & full moon will make it difficult to see it!

You can find more information on all of this on NASA’s website.