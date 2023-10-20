The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak this weekend and the weather should be great to view them Friday night into Saturday morning! You’ll want to look in the southeast sky, near the constellation Orion after midnight. They’ll be visible through the early hours before dawn. The meteors will appear to radiate from that constellation.

The moon phase shouldn’t be too big of an issue with a waxing crescent moon tonight and a first quarter moon by October 22. With no moon and a dark sky, there are about 10 to 20 meteors per hour that are visible.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s and the winds will be light. There will be some more clouds that build in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Make sure to find a spot to view them away from city lights. Look up and give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness.