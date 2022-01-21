Only A Small Improvement In Our Forecast This Weekend

Friday remains cold. We also deal with dangerous wind chill factors this afternoon through Saturday morning. Highs today only reach the middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s even during the peak afternoon hours. This is far from the lower 50s. That’s where we should be for this time of year.





Here is a look at Saturday morning. It won’t be as windy, but it still will be very cold! Temperatures start in the teens and 20s with wind chills closer to 10° for some!





It will be quiet for the Tennessee Valley this weekend. There is some spotty light freezing rain along the gulf coast for early Friday. The big weather story is snow and ice for the Carolinas. Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings are in the forecast there. 3-5″ of snow is possible for parts of Eastern North Carolina. Parts of South Carolina will have significant power outages with up to 1/2″ of ice Friday night.





It’s a quiet pattern for us. Temperatures recover some over the weekend with only one chance of rain next week. Not much precipitation is in the forecast for now. We get a break from the snow!





Ben Smith