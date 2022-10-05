It has been one week since Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest coast of Florida as a category 4 hurricane. Before impacting the United States, Ian made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Cuba. Ian brought storm surges, flooding, and hurricane-force winds to the islands.

After impacting Cuba, Ian set its eyes on the Florida coast. As the storm gradually moved over the warm waters of the Gulf, it continued to intensify nearing category 5 strength. Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa as a catastrophic category 4 hurricanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flooding produced excessive damage to the coastal regions. In Florida, as of Wednesday evening, hundreds of thousands of residents still remain without power or running water.

Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise

After moving further inland, over Florida, Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm. It did reemerge over the Atlantic helping to strengthen back to a hurricane before making a third and final landfall in South Carolina. Ian made landfall near Georgetown during the early afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Look At The 2022 Hurricane Season So Far

So far this season, there have been nine named storms. There have been five tropical storms and four hurricanes, two of which were major hurricanes. Ian has been the strongest storm so far with winds at one point nearing category five strength before landfall in Florida. The National Hurricane Center will be closely monitoring the tropics with just under two months left.