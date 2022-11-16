A local Christmas tree farm located in Morgan County has been planting trees since 2018. Russ Gordon has been running the Littlest Christmas Tree Farm in Hartselle for over five years. The two types of trees he has are Virginia Pine and Carolina Sapphire.

When the trees are first planted, their roots are very shallow, so the ground must be very saturated for them to thrive. A moderate drought across parts of Alabama, including Hartselle, this season has impacted the growth of some of his trees. Gordon has planted 800 trees and has lost about 130 of them. In 2019, the area experienced similar drought conditions that led to the loss of over half his trees.

Owner Russ Gordon says, “That year I planted 1,350 trees, and we lost over 800 of them. When you trim during a drought, then the water that the tree needs goes to repair the damaged ends where it’s been trimmed and you are not getting enough water then for it to put out new limbs.”

The ones that did survive have a bare spot in the middle because new branches were unable to grow. Though the middle may be bare, the bottom and top are lush and full. These tree limbs typically are used to make homemade wreaths! While some trees were impacted by the drought, there is still plenty to choose from this holiday season.

What you can do at the Littlest Christmas Tree Farm

There is more to do at the farm than just cutting down a Christmas tree. You can purchase homemade jams, ornaments and wreaths! The kids can play games like Elf Hunt and visit Santa Claus!

“When you come to choose and cut your own tree it can become a very wonderful family tradition,” said Gordon.

The farm has plenty of trees that were not impacted by the drought and are waiting for a family to bring home for the holiday season! They will open for the season on Friday, November 25, with Santa Claus arriving by helicopter at 9 a.m.!

You can find the Littlest Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook here.