On this day in 2012, a storm system moved through the Tennessee Valley during the evening hours producing wind damage and large hail. One storm produced a macroburst in Moulton causing extensive damage.

A macroburst is a large-scale downburst, where the winds of a collapsing thunderstorm rush out in all directions. Downbursts can cause damage that is similar to tornadoes because the wind speed can reach speeds similar to a tornado.

Peak winds of the macroburst were estimated to be around 115 mph. This wind speed estimation was based on the damage surveyed in Moulton by the National Weather Service.

Aerial view of damage to the Lawerence County Exchange, July 5, 2012. Courtesy: NWS Huntsville

Most of that damage consisted of power poles that were snapped near the base of the pole, and trees that were snapped or blown over. Some of these trees were blown over onto homes and businesses in town.

The shirt factory in Moulton, July 5, 2012. Courtesy: NWS Huntsville

Some of the more extensive damage included the shirt factory building in town that had the roof ripped off and a wall that partially collapsed. The high school also suffered significant damage with the gymnasium roof being completely removed.